Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Hitting Semi Truck Trailer In Midtown

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman riding a bike in Midtown is in critical condition after striking a semi truck trailer Tuesday morning.
According to Detroit police the semi truck was stationary at a four-way stop in the area of Temple and 3rd Street around 10 a.m., and a 25-year-old woman on bike ran into the trailer traveling at a “high rate of speed.”
She fell underneath the truck — which did not move. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
