Detroit Metro Airport Police Clear ‘Suspicious Bag’ At North Terminal

July 25, 2017 12:46 PM

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus are back to normal after police investigated a “suspicious bag.”

According to a tweet put out by the airport, the bag was found in the airport’s North Terminal and the investigation was limiting operations at that terminal, Tuesday afternoon.

A short time later, however, the airport tweeted that the situation had already cleared.

Elsewhere on social media, there were reports that people at the airport heard an explosion. That information was not immediately confirmed by airport officials or police.

It’s unclear at this time if any area of the terminal was evacuated for any length of time. No further details have been released and no injuries were reported.

Those who are flying out of or into Metro today should check with their airline about any possible delays.

