Detroit Metro Airport Police Clear ‘Suspicious Bag’ At North Terminal

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus are back to normal after police investigated a “suspicious bag.”

According to a tweet put out by the airport, the bag was found in the airport’s North Terminal and the investigation was limiting operations at that terminal, Tuesday afternoon.

A short time later, however, the airport tweeted that the situation had already cleared.

Airport Police is investigating a suspicious bag at DTW's North Terminal which is limiting operations. We appreciate our traveler's patience — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) July 25, 2017

The police investigation at the North Terminal has cleared and operations are returning to normal. — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) July 25, 2017

Elsewhere on social media, there were reports that people at the airport heard an explosion. That information was not immediately confirmed by airport officials or police.

@fox2detroit What's going on a Detroit Metro Airport? Reports of explosion or loud boom. Daughter (cont) https://t.co/vxonmZEoIm — Mary Therese Rollins (@Msmary021267) July 25, 2017

It’s unclear at this time if any area of the terminal was evacuated for any length of time. No further details have been released and no injuries were reported.

Those who are flying out of or into Metro today should check with their airline about any possible delays.