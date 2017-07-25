Detroit Pistons Sign Luis Montero

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Luis Montero to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Montero, 6-7, 190, played 49 games last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G League. In 36 games with Sioux Falls (15 starts), Montero averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. He was traded to Reno on March 2, 2017 and averaged 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 13 games with the Bighorns. Montero played in four games with the with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2015-16 season and averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game. He saw action in 12 NBA games with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2015-16 season and averaged 1.2 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Montero played one year at Westchester Community College (2013-14) where he averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. Two-Way players for the Pistons will provide services primarily for the Grand Rapids Drive, the team’s G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days with the Pistons, not including any time prior to the start of the Drive’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

