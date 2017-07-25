Police: 2 Struck By Golf Cart Driven By 5-Year-Old Girl In Canton

CANTON (WWJ) – Police in Canton say two young children were injured when they were struck by a golf cart driven by a 5-year-old girl.
The incident happened as the Canton Lions Football and Cheerleading group was hosting a picnic at Heritage Park Sunday evening.
According to police, a 5-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it started rolling forward. She was accompanied by a 3-year-old, who was pulled out of the moving cart by a 48-year-old Plymouth man.
The man tried to stop the cart but couldn’t, and it continued ahead —hitting two sisters, ages 6 and 8. The younger girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg. The older sister suffered only minor injuries.
Canton police said they are treating the crash an accident. Lt. Michael Steckel told the Canton Observer that no one was ticketed.
No names were released.