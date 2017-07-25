HAZMAT Crews Respond To Spill On Detroit’s East Side

July 25, 2017 6:25 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A HAZMAT situation is now contained at a large metal manufacturing facility on Detroit’s east side.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Tuesday at Global Titanium in the area of 7 Mile Road and Mount Elliot Street.

Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said crews responded to a fire at the manufacturing facility and discovered that magnesium was burning in two scrap containers. The element reacts with water, creating mini steam explosions, so crews had to use dry sand to smother the flames.

It took crews about an hour to contain the situation, Fornell said. No one was injured.

One worker told WWJ Newsradio that six fire trucks were on the scene at one point.

A cause of the incident remains under investigation.

According to their website, Global Titanium manufactures a variety of titanium products and services.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

 

