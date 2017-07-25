Help Big Brother Big Sister & Junior Achievement Today!

July 25, 2017 11:01 AM

AAA is a proud community partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Junior Achievement.

Who is Big Brother Big Sisters Of Metropolitan Detroit & Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan?

BBBS believes every child has the ability to succeed & thrive in life.  BBBS makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18. They develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Junior Achievement provides critical programs to students & has linked students, volunteers and supporters for over 60 years, touching the lives of more than 1.5 million young people. JA reaches K-12 students with proven, quality educational programs that provide understanding of financial concepts, a vision of economic opportunity, and a reason to stay in school. Inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

For more information on how you can get involved.  Please contact:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit
7700 Second Avenue, Suite 602
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 309-0500 – phone
(313) 309-3459 – fax
bbbsinfo@bbbsdetroit.org – email

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan® 
577 E. Larned, Suite 200
Detroit MI 48226
Phone: (313) 962-2550

Listen to the podcasts below to find out how AAA is helping in your community and hear from those benefiting from the Big Brother Big Sisters Of Metropolitan Detroit & Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan.

 

