High School Football Player Collapses, Dies During Summer Workout

GRAND LEDGE (WWJ) – A high school freshman has died while working out for the upcoming football season.
The incident happened Monday morning at Grand Ledge High School, according to WLNS-TV. School administrators says Everson Guild was participating in a routine football workout in the school’s weight room when he collapsed and lost consciousness.
Coaches performed CPR and used a defibrillator to try to save the teenager, but he died at Sparrow Hospital.
The school will have counselors available Tuesday and Wednesday for students and staff.
“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief.”
Football practice officially begins August 7, according to the school.