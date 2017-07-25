How To Skip The Line At Comerica Park: Scan Your Fingerprints

DETROIT (WWJ) – The days of waiting in line to get through security at a Detroit Tigers game are over.
On Tuesday Comerica Park is launching a free service called CLEAR, which uses a ticket holder’s fingerprints to confirm their identity — providing a fast and frictionless way to enter the stadium instead of waiting in line.
Here’s how it works: Fans enroll on-site at Comerica Park in less than five minutes. During the process, the CLEAR identity platform captures a fan’s biometrics, including copies of their fingerprints and a high resolution photo. When game day comes around, ticket holders enter the park through a dedicated lane at Gate A and scan their fingerprint to confirm their identity.
Comerica Park is one of the first stadiums in the country to install this new technology, which has the Homeland Security seal of approval. The system is currently in use at airports across the U.S., including Detroit Metro Airport.