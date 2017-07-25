Judge Off The Bench For 9 Months For Interfering In DUI

July 25, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Judge Simpson, Judge Suspended, Lansing Judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A judge in Washtenaw County will be suspended without pay for nine months for interfering in a drunken driving case involving an intern.

It’s a break for District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson. The Judicial Tenure Commission had recommended his removal from office, but the Michigan Supreme Court chose a lighter punishment.

The court says Simpson committed misconduct. In 2013, he went to the scene of a traffic stop involving a staff member whose car struck another vehicle. He identified himself as a judge and asked the officer if Crystal Vargas just needed a ride home.

The judge also contacted the prosecutor, asked for the police report and inquired about possible defense lawyers.

Simpson and Vargas exchanged thousands of calls or texts over four months. The Supreme Court says the judge made misleading statements when he said the “vast bulk” were related to official business.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch