Judge Off The Bench For 9 Months For Interfering In DUI

Miller Lite Appearance (Kapone's)97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Tigers tickets. Come to Kapone's in St. Clair Shores on August 4 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland on August 12.

Thunder Over Michigan Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney between August 21-25 for your chance to win tickets to see the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport on September 2-4.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00am - 10:00am on August 14-15 for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles on August 19.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney from 6:00am - 10:00am on Friday, September 1 for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Chicago on September 15, courtesy of Chevrolet.