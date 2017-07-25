Lions Place P Sam Martin On Active/Non-Football Injury List

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that P Sam Martin will be placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List due to an ankle injury he sustained earlier this month.
Martin, who suffered the injury away from the Lions practice facility, will miss time during the preseason.
The following players were placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP):
DE Armonty Bryant
S Don Carey
T Taylor Decker
S Rolan Milligan
T Corey Robinson
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
The following players were placed on Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI):
T Cyrus Kouandjio
P Sam Martin
CB Teez Tabor