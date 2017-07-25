Michigan Season Ticket Upgrade Process Enhanced For Men’s Basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan men’s basketball season ticket holders will be able to make seat upgrades and additions from the comfort of their home or office through the enhanced season ticket upgrade process announced today (Tuesday, July 25) by the U-M Athletic Department and Michigan Ticket Office.

A new partnership with Ballena Technologies will allow men’s basketball season ticket holders an opportunity to upgrade, increase quantity or re-locate their tickets online using an interactive 3D seat map. The upgrade window will be the week of Aug. 21, with start times assigned based on priority point totals. Season ticket holders will be able to preview seat availability online prior to their official upgrade date.

The upgrade process will also be available to new season ticket holders. Those U-M fans purchasing new men’s basketball season tickets will have seats initially assigned by the ticket office but may elect to upgrade their seats online in late August based on new availability that may occur as a result of non-renewed season tickets.

New basketball season tickets remain available for purchase, and the season ticket renewal period runs through Friday, Aug. 4. The Commit and Win program offers returning and new season-ticket holders the chance to win daily prizes during the season ticket renewal period. Prizes include a personalized basketball jersey, complimentary season tickets, complimentary parking, gift cards ranging between $200-$500 in value and much more.

For details on new basketball season tickets, visit MGoBlue.com/go/bbtix. For complete information on basketball seat upgrades, visit the Season Ticket Upgrades page.