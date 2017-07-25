Oakland County Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Involving Teen Driver

WHITE LAKE (WWJ) – A motorcyclist is dead after he was hit by a car in Oakland County.
According to police, the biker was traveling on Highland Road, M-59, near Fisk Road late Monday night when a teenage driver pulled out in front of him and stopped.
Police say the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal head injuries. He has been identified as a Highland Township resident, but his name hasn’t been released.
It’s unclear at this time what charges, if any, the young female driver who struck him may face as an investigation continues.
White Lake Township Police say they’ve had more deadly accidents involving motorcycles this year than usual. They’re asking drivers to use caution and look out for bikers.