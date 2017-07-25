Ohio Pair Finally Meet After 3 Years Of Excuses On Tinder [VIDEO]

July 25, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Tinder
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.

Josh Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter this month and Tinder offered to send him and Michelle Arendas on an overdue date to a city of their choosing.

The Kent State University students hugged and smiled as they met Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before heading to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

They’d gone months between Tinder responses, replying with tongue-in-cheek excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “was in the shower.”

On the program, Avsec said his sister met her fiance on Tinder. To which, Arendas replied with a smile: “No pressure!”

