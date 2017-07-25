Tigers Continue To Talk Verlander, Avila With Cubs

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Batterymates Justin Verlander and Alex Avila were reunited in Detroit this season and could prolong their connection in Chicago.

The Cubs have expressed interest in both players throughout this month. Per Jon Morosi, talks with the Tigers are ongoing.

Sources: #Tigers, #Cubs continue to have trade discussions; Alex Avila and Justin Verlander are of interest, but extent of progress unclear. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2017

The Cubs have a clear need for a backup catcher after they released Miguel Montero last month; 23-year-old Victor Caratini hasn’t looked up to snuff in the interim.

Avila, 30, is enjoying a renaissance at the plate in 2017. He has 11 homers, 32 RBI and his .890 OPS ranks second among MLB catchers with at least 250 plate appearances. For the Cubs, he would be a great complement to the righty-hitting Wilson Contreras.

The veteran is a free agent after this season.

The #Tigers next trade chip to fall will be catcher Alex Avila, and no team has expressed stronger interest than the #Cubs. It's perfect fit — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 20, 2017

As for Verlander, the fit is less clear. The Cubs have five established starters in Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Kyle Hendricks and the recently-acquired Jose Quintana. How or where Verlander would slide into their rotation is unknown.

Still, the Cubs had a scout in attendance for Verlander’s start versus the Royals on Monday night. The right-hander gave up three runs and struck out nine over seven innings.

Verlander said again it felt like college pitching in front of scouts, one of which was from Cubs. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 25, 2017

Verlander is in the midst of a down season, but he’s historically a second-half pitcher. In four starts since the All-Star break, he has a 2.77 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Both he and Brad Ausmus agreed on Monday night that the former Cy Young winner seems to have turned a corner.

“Overall, I think the last couple (starts) have been what I’ve been looking for. I’m very optimistic about where I’m at right now,” Verlander said.

Of course, the ability has never really been the question concerning a potential trade. It’s the money. Verlander is owed $28 million per season through 2019 with a $22 million vesting option in 2020.

With a number of contracts coming off the books after this season, the Cubs have the financial flexibility to take on Verlander’s deal. But the Tigers would have to eat some of the money if they want good prospects in return.

The #Cubs could pay most, if not all, of Verlander's contract, but not about to give up a top prospect, too — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 21, 2017

It’s worth noting that the Cubs don’t have a single top-100 prospect, according to Baseball America and MLB.com.