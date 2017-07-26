2 Men Charged In Beating Of 70-Year-Old Detroit Man

July 26, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Detroit crime, Senior Assaulted

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men have been charged in connection with an attack on a 70-year-old Detroit man.

The Wayne County Prosecutors office says that in the early hours of July 23, the victim was walking to his car in a bar parking lot on West Michigan Avenue in Wayne when he was attacked by two men. Prosecutors allege that the men threw a dog at the victim’s car and then beat the man to unconsciousness with a car radio.

When police arrived at the scene – they found the victim on the ground — he was transferred to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. His condition is not known.

The two suspects,  Ryan Darrell Fletcher, 35 and Jacob Jesse Rose, 23, both of Garden City were charged  with assault with intent to murder and felonious assault.

The two will be back in court on Aug. 8.

