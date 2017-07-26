Authorities: Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Trenton Channel

TRENTON (WWJ) – The body of an 11-year-old boy has been pulled from the Trenton Channel, according to authorities.

Trenton police said the child was playing near the channel, which connects to the Detroit River, when he fell into the water, Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard, responding to an urgent broadcast, searched the river — together with a helicopter crew, local fire departments, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Trenton Police Department Dive Team.

Coast Guard officials say divers located the child at around 1 p.m., got him out of the water and performed CPR — but he was unresponsive. The boy was taken by EMS to a local hospital where police say he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name and further details about the incident were not immediately released.