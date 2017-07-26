Brewers Make Trade With White Sox For Reliever Swarzak

July 26, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old Swarzak is 4-3 with a career-low 2.23 ERA in 41 games this year. The right-hander got four outs for his first career save in Chicago’s 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Brewers are fighting with the Cubs for the NL Central lead.

The rebuilding White Sox received minor league outfielder Ryan Cordell in Wednesday’s deal. The 25-year-old Cordell, an 11th-round pick by Texas in 2013, is batting .284 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 68 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this year.

AL-worst Chicago has been one of the majors’ most active teams ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline. It traded Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs and shipped infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees.

___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch