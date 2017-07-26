Caitlyn Jenner‏ Weighs In On Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

CBS Detroit – Once an outspoken supporter of candidate Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner is calling out President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. armed forces “in any capacity,” citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”

In reply, Jenner — the TV personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner — took to social media to ask what happened to Trump’s promise to protect transgender people.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

A few days before Trump took the oath of office in January, the Republican president-elect reiterated a message repeated on the campaign trail: that he would fight for the LGBT community.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

Trump did not immediately reply to or otherwise address Jenner’s question.

It’s unclear at this time what criteria will be used to identify and remove transgender people from the Army, Navy and Marines. Regardless, Rachel Crandall-Crocker, Executive Director of Transgender Michigan, called the president’s action “a big step backwards” for the transgender community.

Legal experts expect the ban to be challenged in the courts.