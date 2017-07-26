Caitlyn Jenner‏ Weighs In On Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

July 26, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, Transgender
Caitlyn Jenner (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Time)

CBS Detroit – Once an outspoken supporter of candidate Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner is calling out President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. armed forces “in any capacity,” citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”

In reply, Jenner — the TV personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner — took to social media to ask what happened to Trump’s promise to protect transgender people.

A few days before Trump took the oath of office in January, the Republican president-elect reiterated a message repeated on the campaign trail: that he would fight for the LGBT community.

Trump did not immediately reply to or otherwise address Jenner’s question.

It’s unclear at this time what criteria will be used to identify and remove transgender people from the Army, Navy and Marines. Regardless, Rachel Crandall-Crocker, Executive Director of Transgender Michigan, called the president’s action “a big step backwards” for the transgender community.

Legal experts expect the ban to be challenged in the courts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch