Detroit Lions Single Game Tickets On Sale Today

July 26, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Are you ready for some football, Detroit?

Single game tickets for the Lions 2017 season go on sale Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Be there to see the Lions take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Tickets start as low as $50 in the team’s Roar Zone for regular season games.

Tickets will be available exclusively at Detroitlions.com/tickets or by calling 877-212-8898. Fans can also purchase tickets for Lions 2017 home games in person at the Ford Field ticket office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

