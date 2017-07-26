Justin Abdelkader And Julie Leshkevich Get Married [PHOTOS]

July 26, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Julie Leshkevich, Justin Abdelkader

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When athletes get married they usually go all out like money is no object —  but we have to guess what happened there because most of the time we are able to see what the wedding was like.

Over this past weekend, Justin Abdelkader got married to Julie Leshkevich. The couple both shared photos on their social media accounts.

Leshkevich first shared photos from her bachelorette party that appears to have taken place in Miami.

She then shared a few photos from the actual wedding. The caption of the photo says, “The most meaningful day of my life ❤️ thank you to everyone for making it absolutely perfect. Now, I get to spend my life with my soulmate.”

Abdelkader also shared a few photos from the wedding, “What a wonderful day/night marrying the woman of my dreams! Thanks to everyone who helped make it the best night of our lives!!” Abdelkader said.

What a wonderful day/night marrying the woman of my dreams! Thanks to everyone who helped make it the best night of our lives!!

A post shared by Justin Abdelkader (@justinabdelkader8) on

According to the location tag on the photo, the wedding took place in Detroit’s Historic Eastern Market.

The couple registered at crateandbarrel.com and actually didn’t ask for ridiculous items.

