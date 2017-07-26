Justin Abdelkader And Julie Leshkevich Get Married [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When athletes get married they usually go all out like money is no object — but we have to guess what happened there because most of the time we are able to see what the wedding was like.

Over this past weekend, Justin Abdelkader got married to Julie Leshkevich. The couple both shared photos on their social media accounts.

Leshkevich first shared photos from her bachelorette party that appears to have taken place in Miami.

Loveeee all these ladies, thank you for celebrating my Bach party with me & making me feel so, so spesh.❤💋 countdown to wedding, now on✅ pic.twitter.com/Gx6xNVdyOZ — Julie Leshkevich (@julieleshkevich) June 18, 2017

She then shared a few photos from the actual wedding. The caption of the photo says, “The most meaningful day of my life ❤️ thank you to everyone for making it absolutely perfect. Now, I get to spend my life with my soulmate.”

The most meaningful day of my life ❤️ thank you to everyone for making it absolutely perfect. Now, I get to spend my life with my soulmate. pic.twitter.com/VYxLAdZ7iJ — Julie Leshkevich (@julieleshkevich) July 25, 2017

Abdelkader also shared a few photos from the wedding, “What a wonderful day/night marrying the woman of my dreams! Thanks to everyone who helped make it the best night of our lives!!” Abdelkader said.

What a wonderful day/night marrying the woman of my dreams! Thanks to everyone who helped make it the best night of our lives!! A post shared by Justin Abdelkader (@justinabdelkader8) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

According to the location tag on the photo, the wedding took place in Detroit’s Historic Eastern Market.

The couple registered at crateandbarrel.com and actually didn’t ask for ridiculous items.