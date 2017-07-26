Police: One-Armed, Machete-Wielding Clown Arrested

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) – A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn’t be found Wednesday, and it wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

