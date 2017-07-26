Reports: Malfunction On Ride At Ohio State Fair Kills 1, Injures 6 Others

July 26, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: Fireball Ride, Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WWJ/CBS NEWS) – One person has died and another six were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to CBS affiliate WBNS-TV, citing the Columbus Division of Fire.

According to reports a section of “The Fireball” ride fell off — leading to the death and injuries on the opening day of the fair.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire Of the six injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this breaking news story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch