Reports: Malfunction On Ride At Ohio State Fair Kills 1, Injures 6 Others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WWJ/CBS NEWS) – One person has died and another six were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to CBS affiliate WBNS-TV, citing the Columbus Division of Fire.
According to reports a section of “The Fireball” ride fell off — leading to the death and injuries on the opening day of the fair.
According to the Columbus Division of Fire Of the six injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.
