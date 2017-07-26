Mayweather-McGregor To Be Shown Live In Movie Theaters

July 26, 2017 5:28 PM
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000 — and there aren’t many $500 seats.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance. A complete list of participating theaters can be found at http://www.FathomEvents.com .

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.

