Miles Bridges Put On His Own Dunk Contest During ProAm [VIDEOS]

July 26, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State, Miles Bridges

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

As a fan of the Michigan State Spartans I was very happy that Miles Bridges decided to come back to school for his sophomore season.

Tuesday evening, Bridges teamed up with former Spartan and current Chicago Bull, Denzel Valentine in the 14th annual Moneyball ProAm which happens during July and August.

Bridges showed off Tuesday evening with a flurry of dunks during the game.

The first came courtesy of an alley-oop from his Michigan State teammate “Tum Tum” Nairn.

Pretty impressive, right? Well it didn’t stop there. Off a miss from Valentine, Bridges had an unbelievable put back dunk.

Valentine and Bridges teamed up again this time with Valentine throwing it off the glass for Bridges.

Not all the dunks went down as Bridges did manage to miss one that would have been worthy for a ten in any dunk contest.

Bridges would have been a lottery pick in the NBA Draft this past June, but Bridges is betting on himself and if he has the season many expect him to he should be a top five pick in next year’s draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch