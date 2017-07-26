Miles Bridges Put On His Own Dunk Contest During ProAm [VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

As a fan of the Michigan State Spartans I was very happy that Miles Bridges decided to come back to school for his sophomore season.

Tuesday evening, Bridges teamed up with former Spartan and current Chicago Bull, Denzel Valentine in the 14th annual Moneyball ProAm which happens during July and August.

Bridges showed off Tuesday evening with a flurry of dunks during the game.

The first came courtesy of an alley-oop from his Michigan State teammate “Tum Tum” Nairn.

Tum Tum oop to Bridges. pic.twitter.com/NpaV0YTCex — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 25, 2017

Pretty impressive, right? Well it didn’t stop there. Off a miss from Valentine, Bridges had an unbelievable put back dunk.

Bridges with a disgusting putback dunk pic.twitter.com/dvUxlHxl7d — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 26, 2017

Valentine and Bridges teamed up again this time with Valentine throwing it off the glass for Bridges.

Valentine off the glass to Miles pic.twitter.com/7JUKECgEJC — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 26, 2017

Not all the dunks went down as Bridges did manage to miss one that would have been worthy for a ten in any dunk contest.

This could've been Bridges' best dunk of the summer. pic.twitter.com/YMRuIyVWaE — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 25, 2017

Bridges would have been a lottery pick in the NBA Draft this past June, but Bridges is betting on himself and if he has the season many expect him to he should be a top five pick in next year’s draft.