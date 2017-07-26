Pistons And Rest Of NBA To Have Nike Swoosh On Jerseys [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
For the 2017-18 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons as well the rest of the NBA will have Nike as their sponsor with the swoosh on the jersey.
NBA teams will also have sponsorships on their uniforms and Darren Rovell from ESPN is reporting the Pistons sponsor is Flagstar. He tweeted out a few photos.
The other teams that have announced sponsorships are the Nets, Magic, Celtics. 76ers, Kings, Jazz and Cavaliers.
This afternoon, the Pistons and Flagstar are holding a press conference to announce the deal.