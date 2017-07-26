Nike swoosh, NBA, Flagstar Bank, Detroit Pistons

Pistons And Rest Of NBA To Have Nike Swoosh On Jerseys [PHOTO]

July 26, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Flagstar

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

For the 2017-18 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons as well the rest of the NBA will have Nike as their sponsor with the swoosh on the jersey.

NBA teams will also have sponsorships on their uniforms and Darren Rovell from ESPN is reporting the Pistons sponsor is Flagstar. He tweeted out a few photos.

The other teams that have announced sponsorships are the Nets, Magic, Celtics. 76ers, Kings, Jazz and Cavaliers.

This afternoon, the Pistons and Flagstar are holding a press conference to announce the deal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch