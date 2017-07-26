US, Canadian Officials Seek Feedback On Lake Huron Plan

July 26, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: Lake Huron

TRAVERSE CITY (WWJ/AP) – U.S. and Canadian officials are seeking public feedback on a draft plan for improving Lake Huron water quality.

The Lake Huron Lakewide Action and Management Plan is a five-year strategy developed by scientists and officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It identifies priorities and guides coordination of the two nations’ environmental protection and restoration activities intended to preserve and protect Lake Huron’s waters.

The plan deals with topics such as drinking water quality, beach health, fish and wildlife consumption, chemical contamination, invasive species and nutrient pollution that contributes to harmful algae outbreaks.

Comments are being accepted until Sept. 5. Click here for more information.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

One Comment

  1. DEPLORABLE BadJasper (@BadJasper) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I’m sure the first thing the Canadians can do to ensure future water quality is to NOT put a Nuclear waste dump on the shore of Lake Huron. Duh!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch