Authorities: No Known Suspects Or Motive In Ypsilanti Township Murder

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – A murder investigation is underway in Ypsilanti Township after a 30-year-old man was shot.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the area of Andrea and George Streets at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, who lives in the Ypsilanti area, was found by deputies suffering from one or more gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details are sketchy at this time. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said there is no information regarding a suspect or a motive in the killing, “but detectives are actively working to understand what happened, why it happened and who is responsible.”
No one else was injured.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his extended family can be notified.