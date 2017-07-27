First Topgolf Swing Suite In Michigan Opening At MGM Grand Detroit This Fall

DETROIT — Downtown Detroit residents and visitors seeking entertainment will soon be able to play Topgolf® at MGM Grand Detroit. Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf today announced that Swing Suite, featuring three simulators, comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service, will be opening this September.

“Topgolf Swing Suites feature a high-energy, interactive sports and social atmosphere that adds another dimension to our property for those looking for more than a gaming experience,” said MGM Grand Detroit President and COO Michael Neubecker. “We are excited to bring this new offering to Detroit and to expand our strong relationship with Topgolf.”

Topgolf Swing Suite

The Topgolf Swing Suite complements the city’s first and only downtown hotel, gaming and entertainment destination built from the ground up. The Topgolf game is designed for both golfers and non-golfers alike, and up to six people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each simulator at one time. The Topgolf Swing Suite can be rented for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties.

“Topgolf has partnered with MGM Resorts International since our Topgolf Las Vegas venue opened, and we are excited to expand our partnership to give downtown Detroit visitors and residents a unique social experience in a world-class hotel,” said Topgolf Swing Suites President Ron Powers.

The Swing Suite represents a new milestone for Topgolf as the company extends its brand beyond the four walls of its venues and inspires players to experience golf in captivating new ways. Topgolf has a broad search undereway for new Swing Suite locations in resorts, premium shopping centers, upscale restaurants, sports arenas and cruise lines. Four Seasons Hotel in Houston is home to the first-ever Topgolf Swing Suite, which opened in January. Last month, the Atlanta Hawks announced that a Topgolf Swing Suite will be a part of the Philips Arena transformation.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will open at MGM Grand Detroit this fall. For updates, visit http://www.mgmgranddetroit.com.