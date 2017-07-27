Former NFLer Throws Himself Through Glass Door In Ypsilanti [VIDEO]

July 27, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Brian Price

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

All Brian Price remembers, he said, is waking up with the taste of blood in his mouth.

The former NFL defensive tackle doesn’t remember behaving erratically inside an auto parts store in Ypsilanti Township. He doesn’t remember the police responding to the scene.

He doesn’t remember lying down, his back on the pavement and his arms sprawled to his sides, and then getting up and running full steam toward a glass door.

He doesn’t remember hurling himself through it face first and landing on his head.

The following video was obtained by WDIV.

Price and his wife Candice Davis Price, a Olympic track gold medalist from Ann Arbor, sat down for an interview with WDIV and shared their concerns about Price demonstrating signs of CTE.

Price, 28, played three years in the NFL from 2010-2012.

“Mentally, like some days, I struggle at lot, but as a man and a friend and a father, I don’t want people to see it,” Brian Price told WDIV. “But at the same time, I’m not the only one going through this.”

Said his wife, “This isn’t like a torn ACL or a broken arm and we’re going to physical therapy. We’re dealing with something they can’t even educate on, let alone emotionally and mentally what it does to a family.”

A recent Boston University study detected CTE in 110 of the 111 former NFL players whose brains it examined.

