Clinton Township Drain Project Getting $2.3M Water Quality Boost

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Macomb County officials celebrating a $2.3 million water quality enhancement on a large drain and creek — called the Gloede Drain in Clinton Township.

Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says the enhancements include habitat restoration and the planting of 600 oak trees.

“But the biggest purpose of this is to enhance the water quality,” said Miller. “This is all part of the Clinton River Watershed — this was previously an old, overrun dirty old drain that now has clean water flowing into the Clinton River and ultimately into Lake Saint Clair.”

She says they took what mother nature gave them and are enhancing it. “We don’t want to keep destroying their habitat – we want to be able to enhance it so that they can co-exist with us here – in what Mother Nature intended.

“It is quality of life, enhancing this drain, wildlife habitat, also improving the water quality that runs into the Clinton River and so it’s also a critical component of economic prosperity.”

The drain is just behind Partridge Creek Mall. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.