Traffic Alert: Ramp, Lane Closures On I-75 And The Lodge This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – Heads up if your plans include freeway travel in the downtown Detroit area this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says several lane and ramp closures are scheduled starting Friday night for construction work on the northbound side of I-75.

The northbound I-75 from Mack Ave. to I-94 will have lane closures beginning at 9 p.m. on July 28, and by 11:59 p.m. three lanes will be closed and only one lane open. This work is expected to wrap up by Monday at 5 a.m.

The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and the I-75 northbound to the southbound Lodge Freeway (M-10) will closed for pavement repairs from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, MDOT says M-10 the Lodge will be reduced to two lanes between Warren and Grand River Ave. for about a month.

As of these closures are dependent on weather conditions and other factors and may change, it may be a good idea to check MDOT’s live construction map at Michigan.gov/drive; or you can download the MiDrive app.

