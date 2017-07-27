Judge Again Stops $2.5 Million To Michigan Private Schools

July 27, 2017 11:14 PM
Filed Under: Private School Funding

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has extended a freeze on $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.

Judge Cynthia Stephens signed an injunction Tuesday after reviewing the possible impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union and public-school groups are challenging the appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution’s ban on aid for private schools.

The Supreme Court recently said it was illegal for Missouri to deny a grant for a church preschool playground. Stephens says the Michigan case is a different matter that’s not focused on religion.

She notes the state Constitution prohibits public money for any private school. Dan Korobkin of the ACLU of Michigan says, “Our constitution could not be clearer.”

 

