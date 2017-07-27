Missing: Police Asking For Help Finding 39-Year-Old Bradley Sauls

SCIO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Washtenaw County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Thirty-nine-year old Bradley Sauls was last seen on Saturday, July 22, in the area of Jackson and Zeeb roads, west of Ann Arbor, in Scio Township. Sauls is a white male, 6-foot-3, and weighs 250 pounds.
There was no photo available.
Anyone who may have seen Sauls or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department at 734-994-2911, attention Deputy Morsy.