Authorities Working To ID ‘Mystery’ Body Found July 4 In Lake Michigan [SKETCH]

July 27, 2017 12:05 PM

LELAND, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – More than three weeks later, authorities in northern Michigan still are trying to identify the body of a man found in Lake Michigan.

body sketch Authorities Working To ID Mystery Body Found July 4 In Lake Michigan [SKETCH]

A sketch of what the man may have looked like before his death. (Photo: Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office)

The body was found on July 4, about a mile from the Leland Harbor in Leelanau County. It was a white man believed to be between ages 50 and 75.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of what the man probably looked like before his death.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office also posted a photo of a small watercraft located 8.3 miles southwest of where the body was found, closer to North Manitou Island.

dingy Authorities Working To ID Mystery Body Found July 4 In Lake Michigan [SKETCH]

(Photo: Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office)

 

The dingy was originally a medium grey color with a black floor, but had been repainted olive drab which is now well worn. Officials said it’s still unknown if the victim and the recovered watercraft are related.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich calls the case a “mystery.”

Anyone with information can call (231) 256-8800.

