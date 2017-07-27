Police Find Body Of Person, Believed To Be Male, In Vacant Home In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a vacant home in Detroit Wednesday night.
Just after 10 p.m. officers discovered a body of what appears to be a male inside the home.
Due to the condition of the body the sex, age and cause of death was not immediately known.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of death.
No further information at this time.
