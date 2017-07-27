277 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Shipment Of New Ford Cars

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WWJ) – A huge stash of marijuana has been found hidden in a shipment of new Ford cars from Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Khaalid Walls says it was an unexpected discovery for Ford employees at the company’s Rail Distribution Facility in the Detroit suburb of Woodhaven.

They opened the rail containers — which contained 200 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles — to also find 277 pounds or $125,000 worth of marijuana packed in opaque, vacuum-sealed plastic bags.

Walls said the shipment came from Mexico.

“The marijuana was concealed in the rail cars,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “I don’t have the exact details about how they were concealed, but they were definitely hidden from plain sight.”

Walls said the employees turned the pot in to authorities.

There have been no arrests in the ongoing probe, but authorities have multiple leads. Ford is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“This is a significant seizure, and one thing we’ll do now is we have actionable intelligence that we can now follow up onto develop this into a larger investigation,” Walls said.

In a similar case last month, $1 million dollars in marijuana was found in brand new Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio. It’s unclear at this time if the two cases are linked.