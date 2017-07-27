Pouncey Says Hernandez Was In ‘Great Spirits’ Before Hanging

July 27, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Mike Pouncey

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says Aaron Hernandez was in great spirits when they talked on the phone the day before the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts.

Pouncey and his twin, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, were teammates with Hernandez at the University of Florida. The three remained close friends even after Hernandez received a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Following the Dolphins’ first training camp practice Thursday, Mike Pouncey spoke publicly for the first time about the final conversation they had before Hernandez killed himself April 19. Pouncey said Hernandez was excited about plans to fight his conviction.

