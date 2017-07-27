Rondon Plunks Moustakas In Blowout Loss, Royals Sound Off [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

The Tigers were trailing the Royals by 12 runs in the top of the ninth on Wednesday night, and then things really got ugly.

Bruce Rondon drilled Mike Moustakas on the hip with a 99 mile per hour fastball, prompting both benches and bullpens to clear.

Danny Duffy of the Royals was particularly incensed, sprinting out to the mound to confront Rondon before Dixon Machado and Justin Verlander intervened. Duffy, a starting pitcher, wasn’t involved in the game — a 16-2 win for the Royals — but he clearly had issue with Rondon’s actions.

Said Duffy of Rondon, “If he doesn’t want to compete in a situation that’s not sexy, they should just send his ass home.”

When Brad Ausmus was asked if he felt Rondon’s beaning of Moustakas was intentional, he said, “I don’t know what it was, that’s probably a better question for (Rondon).”

Rondon declined to speak to the media after the game.

Said Moustakas, who hurled his bat to the ground and stepped toward Rondon after being hit, “You’d have to ask him what he was thinking. Obviously I was a little upset. I didn’t feel like I deserved to be hit.”

It was speculated that Rondon threw at Moustakas as retribution for Lorenzo Cain running through a stop sign at third base in the ninth inning and scoring the 14th run of the game.

Hosmer, who drove in Cain from second for his fifth hit and sixth RBI of the game, said, “We didn’t show anyone up. We got hits, we scored runs. Apparently that’s frowned upon around here.”

Asumus wasn’t aware that Cain ran through a stop sign. He thought he had been waved home.

Asked if he has a problem with opposing players taking an extra base when they’re already ahead by a lot, Ausmus said it depends on the situation.

“If the guy’s gonna score easy I think you gotta send him. I’m sure whoever’s hitting at the time wants an RBI and his teammate who’s on base wants to get him an RBI,” he said.

The Royals kept eight of their nine starters in the game throughout the blowout. But this was because they only had two guys available to come off the bench, one of whom, Salvador Perez, left Tuesday’s game with a rib injury.

Though both dugouts and bullpens cleared and the players converged in front of the mound, there wasn’t much physical alteration. Rondon was the only player ejected, although Ausmus didn’t receive a formal explanation as to why.

“Bruce was pretty irate and the umpire was having to hold him back, I’m guessing that’s why,” Ausmus said. “I didn’t really need a written report, quite frankly.”

The umpire could only restrain Rondon for a few seconds. He was later corralled by Ausmus, Michael Fulmer and Alex Wilson.

Is Ausmus concerned about Rondon’s maturity and often volatile demeanor?

“No more than I was yesterday,” he said.

As to the kerfuffle on the field, Ausmus said, “It happens in baseball. Fortunately it didn’t turn into anything major. No punches were thrown, no blood was drawn. For me, it’s ancient history now.”