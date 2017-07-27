Tanker Left Dangling From Overpass After Interstate Crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels with the cab resting on the road below when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that emergency responders who rushed to the scene of the crash on Interstate 44 early Thursday were able to lower the vehicle to the ground below.

Tanker left dangling from overpass in downtown St. Louis after interstate crash this morning. PHOTO SLIDESHOW >> https://t.co/7gDzP7WquA pic.twitter.com/6uEFAR5kKH — WTOC11 (@WTOC11) July 27, 2017

large tow drivers work in tandem to lower dangling tanker off of 44 at Washington Ave @FOX2now 3 minor injuries pic.twitter.com/SGgjuafVRK — John Pertzborn (@PERTZFOX) July 27, 2017

It is unclear what lead to the crash and the status of the truck driver is unknown. St. Louis police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The crash closed the Eads Bridge in both directions.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.