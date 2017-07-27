Tanker Left Dangling From Overpass After Interstate Crash

July 27, 2017 8:28 AM
(credit: istock)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels with the cab resting on the road below when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that emergency responders who rushed to the scene of the crash on Interstate 44 early Thursday were able to lower the vehicle to the ground below.

It is unclear what lead to the crash and the status of the truck driver is unknown. St. Louis police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The crash closed the Eads Bridge in both directions.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch