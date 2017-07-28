Body Found In Canal At Lake Front Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in St. Clair Shores after a body was found in the water near a park on the shores of Lake St. Clair.
Police talking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton confirmed that the a body was pulled from a canal after it was spotted by a citizen at around 8 a.m. at Lake Front Park, off Jefferson Ave. at Marter. That’s on the border of Grosse Pointe Woods, near the Edsel & Eleanor Ford Estate.
Police, fire and EMS are on the scene at what officials say is a private park, with access limited to resident park pass holders.
One person who was at the park said the body is that of a 50-year old man, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities. Police are not releasing any information at this time.
