Body Found In Canal At Lake Front Park

July 28, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, Grosse Pointe Woods, St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in St. Clair Shores after a body was found in the water near a park on the shores of Lake St. Clair.

Police talking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton confirmed that the a body was pulled from a canal after it was spotted by a citizen at around 8 a.m. at Lake Front Park, off Jefferson Ave. at Marter. That’s on the border of Grosse Pointe Woods, near the Edsel & Eleanor Ford Estate.

Police, fire and EMS are on the scene at what officials say is a private park, with access limited to resident park pass holders.

One person who was at the park said the body is that of a 50-year old man, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities. Police are not releasing any information at this time.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

