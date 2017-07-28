Case Dismissed Against Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

DETROIT (WWJ) — A judge has dismissed a case against a Detroit man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this month.
Judge Kenneth King found that there was insufficient evidence of probable cause to allow him to bind over Willie Wilborn, and thus dismissed the case.
Police believe there was a domestic dispute between 24-year-old LaDiamond Meyers and 29-year-old Wilborn that resulted in Wilborn striking her in the head with a blunt object. Meyers’ four young children were inside the home when neighbors discovered her nude and lifeless body on a bed with trauma to her head.
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Wilborn served prison time on a 2011 fourth degree criminal sexual conduct conviction for a crime involving a child age 13 to 16.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it will be re-issuing this case with additional evidence.