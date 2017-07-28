Concours D'Elegance

Concours D’Elegance Boasts 300 Jaw-Dropping Rides, Including Some Never Before Seen Together

July 28, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: concours d'elegance

(WWJ) This will be quite a sight in Wayne and Oakland counties this morning as about 100 classic cars are involved in a motoring tour as part of this weekend’s Concours D’Elegance of America.

The cars will be driving from the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth to the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac.

It’s meant to promote Concours D’Elegance of America, which WWJ’s Jeff Gilbert calls the upscale cousin to the Woodward Dream Cruise. Concours D’Elegance will feature 300 carefully chosen classics on the lawn Sunday at the Inn at St. John in Plymouth.

Fiat Chrysler’s design chief was heavily involved in this year’s event, and he’s bringing 12 cars that “define his love of the automobile,” Gilbert said.

This year’s field boasts significant classic and historically relevant vehicles ranging from the Gas Light era to modern collectibles, organizers said, adding, “This event has something for car enthusiasts of all ages.”

Executive Director Diane Schneider said, among the other treats visitors will see there, is the Keller collection, a collection from California of cars from the 1930s.

“There are … coupes that have never been shown all together as one collection,” Schneider said.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the gate. Children under 12 are free. Get ticket information HERE.

There are an assortment of events tied to Sunday’s general event, including an Italian date night, a culinary competition and several fundraisers.

 

 

