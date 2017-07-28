Detroit People Mover To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Free Rides

Detroit People Mover, Detroit, Detroit Water Ice, Free Rides, July 31

July 28, 2017
DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit People Mover will celebrate its 30th anniversary with free rides all day on July 31.

The Detroit People Mover opened on July 31, 1987 as part of the downtown economic revival, and has served 65 million passengers since it opened.

According to a release, the Detroit People Mover has generated over $12 million in economic, environmental and mobility benefits to the downtown district.

As part of the celebration, samples of Detroit Water Ice will also be given out on Monday. The samples will be handed out at the Grand Circus Park and Financial District Stations from 12 to 2 p.m.

Patrons will also have a chance to try a specially-blended “Mover Mystery Flavor” from Detroit Water Ice.

