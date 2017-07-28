EPA OKs Pollution Controls On New Diesel Jeeps, Ram Pickups

DETROIT (AP) – U.S. regulators have blessed emissions controls on 2017 versions of Fiat Chrysler diesel trucks, allowing them to go on sale and potentially helping to resolve allegations that the company cheated on pollution tests.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday certified diesel Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs as compliant with the Clean Air Act. The move could help resolve a government lawsuit alleging the company installed illegal pollution control software on 104,000 of its 2014 through 2016 3-liter diesels.
Fiat Chrysler says it will seek permission from the EPA and California Air Resources board to use similar software on the older models. The company says the change should address the agencies’ concerns. The company says California regulators have given conditional approval to sell the 2017 vehicles.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.