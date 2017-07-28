Fitness Fun Saturdays Begins This Week At Hines Park

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) — Wayne County Parks has joined forces with Healthy Detroit to offer fitness classes outside at Hines Park in Dearborn Heights.

Fitness Fun Saturdays will begin on July 29 and provide an exercise program at the Parr Recreation Area in Hines Park. The program is free and takes place on alternating Saturdays through the end of September.

The program will feature three different programs each Saturday, including Boot Camp at 9 a.m., Walking Club at 10:15 a.m. and Yoga at 11:30 a.m. Participants are allowed to join each of the classes or pick and choose which ones they’d prefer.

“It’s an opportunity to get fit, be around other motivated people and enjoy the outdoors,” a press release read. “Fitness Fun Saturdays are great for individuals looking to start a new workout routine or for workout enthusiasts.”

Below is the list of dates for the scheduled classes:

July 29

August 12

August 26

September 9

September 23

There will be a limited number of yoga mats and equipment for use during boot camp classes. Attendees are encouraged to bring bottled water.

For more information on Fitness Fun Saturdays, please call 734-261-1990 or visit www.parks.waynecounty.com.