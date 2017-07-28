Linda McMahon: From The World Of Wrestling To The White House

Linda McMahon discusses her time as CEO of WWE which she grew along with husband, Vince, into a huge wrestling empire.

And she talks with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about her new job as one of Donald Trump’s cabinet members. McMahon is Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

She was in Detroit to discuss the SBA and variety of services it offers.

“We’re far more than just a lender,” she said.

McMahon – one of the most high-powered women in sports and business – talked about being a female in those male-dominated industries.

McMahon and her husband are also longtime friends and supporters of Trump.

She shares her thoughts about Trump and his time in the White House. And what he told her when she took over the job.

She also drives in an autonomous car for the first time along with Cain and Paul Fleck, founder and CEO of Dataspeed Inc., a Rochester Hills company that created technology on the car she rode in.

Also appearing on “Michigan Matters” is the round table are L. Brooks Patterson, Ted Serbinski and Trevor Pawl who talk about the region.

You can hear the conversation 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”