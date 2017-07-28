Look Up! Best Viewing For Meteor Shower Delta Aquarid This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) — The heavens may put on a show for local stargazers this weekend. The Delta Aquarid meteor shower occurs July 12 to August 23 every year and peaks in late July according to earthsky.org.

Known as a “shooting stars” these meteors, which are rocks hitting the atmosphere and burning up, don’t require a telescope to enjoy.

After midnight Saturday and Sunday the moon will set in Detroit making it easier to see the shower. The closer you are to bright city lights the harder it is to see the meteors, but in dark country settings you can expect to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

Give your eyes time to adjust to the dark by not looking at lights or screens for about 15 minutes. Enjoy!