Man Arrested In Auburn Hills Burglary Of Automotive Building

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) — A man has been charged in connection with a burglary of an automotive building in Auburn Hills on Wednesday.
Joshua Berry, 40, has been charged with felony breaking and entering and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Officers responded to the FTE Automotive building on Pinnacle Drive just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They found that computers and electronic devices were stolen from several offices within the
building — which were later recovered in a wooded area next to the building.
Officers were able to identify Berry as a suspect thanks to evidence at the scene.
Bond was set at $50,000.