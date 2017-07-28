Man Leaps From Second Story Of Detroit Home On Fire

(WWJ) A Detroit man has leg injuries but is expected to be OK after jumping from the second floor to escape a house fire Friday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Daniel Stokes lives next door and said he had just arrived home at about 3:45 a.m. from his job at Chrysler factory in Dundee, when he looked up and saw his neighbor dangling from a window. Then he jumped.

Stokes said he heard glass breaking and dogs barking, and he ran over to see what he could do to help.

“I helped him get him back here and over the curb … I went over to my porch, got a chair, sat him in the chair and called 911,” Stokes explained.

The victim suffered broken legs, but Stokes said “he’s lucky to be alive.”

They removed a bag of marijuana from the home.

Stokes said the fire was like something from a movie scene because it “started real small and spread so quick. And it was hot too.”