Martinez’s Grand Slam Lifts Diamondbacks Past Cardinals 4-0 [VIDEO]

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona outfielder J.D. Martinez is beginning to endear himself to the Diamondbacks’ fan base.

Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, with the best performance of his 14-start career. Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Godley struck out seven.

JD Martinez hits a Grand Slam to right field; his 3rd home run in the past 2 games!#AGS #MLB pic.twitter.com/WLlCn64f0j — ALL GRIND SPORTS (@allgrindsports) July 28, 2017

“My defense, they played unbelievably behind me,” Godley said. “A lot of ground balls, a lot of tough plays to make and they made all of them.”

Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney each pitched an inning in relief for the Diamondbacks, who had their first shutout since May 30 at Pittsburgh.

Martinez’s blast, his fourth homer as a Diamondback in four days and 20th overall, gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

“That’s really and truly the one big swing of the game right there,” Godley said. “He (Cardinals starter Luke Weaver) gave up a single and a couple of walks and could have worked out of it and then that one big swing puts us up by four.”

Martinez, after starting his stint with the Diamondbacks in a 2-for-12 funk, is 3 for his last 8 with three home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch.

With a limited scouting report on Weaver, the Diamondbacks had to adjust quickly.

“They started to share some information as the game progressed and they made some adjustments,” Diamondbacks manger Torey Lovullo said. “These guys do a good job of relying on one another, sharing with one another and J.D. hit a ball really really well.”

Paul Goldschmidt had two singles, walked and scored on the grand slam.

With the loss the Cardinals, who were shut out for the first time since May 26 at Colorado, missed the opportunity to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 2. St. Louis fell to 50-52.

Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of the Martinez grand slam, which were the only runs he gave up in his five innings.

“They got the right hitter there in that moment and I just elevated it a little too high and he got a good swing on it,” Weaver said.

Paul DeJong was the only Cardinal to reach safely more than once, with two singles and a walk. DeJong extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .379 (11 for 29) with four homers and seven RBIs during that span.

WEB GEMS

Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb made an over the shoulder basket catch on Randal Grichuk’s foul ball a step before his momentum took him over the wall and into the stands in the fourth inning. Lamb was not injured and stayed in the game.

“I got a late jump on it,” Lamb said. “I forgot how much room was over there at third base. It just stayed in just enough for me to reach out and grab it.”

Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong ranged far into right field to make his own over the shoulder basket catch on Chris Iannetta’s pop up in the seventh.

MOTHER NATURE

The start of the game was delayed for 62 minutes by rain.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for minor league C John Ryan Murphy, who acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) went 0 for 3 in the first of four scheduled rehab assignments at Single-A Peoria.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.15 ERA) is fourth in the National League with 149 strikeouts. In nine road starts (eight quality) he is 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (7-4, 3.93 ERA) has a 2.20 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.

